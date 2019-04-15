Pets & Animals

Dog rescued nearly 140 miles out to sea

THAILAND -- A shivering dog was found clinging to an oil rig 137 miles out to sea in the Gulf of Thailand.

Vitisak Payalaw, an offshore planner for Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltd., told ABC News workers saw the dog swimming near the rig Friday afternoon, before it headed for a platform and reached for a pole.

It's unclear how the dog ended up that far out to sea. Payalaw said the animal may have fallen off a boat. Thankfully, the ocean brought the dog close enough to the oil rig for a rescue.

The crew used rope to pull the pup up to safety within 15 minutes. Photos show workers fed the dog and kept it warm until they returned to shore on Monday.

Payalaw said he plans to adopt the dog when he returns to shore on April 29.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuewater rescuedogu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News