Dog rescued from Northern California wildfire rides co-pilot with firefighters

SAN FRANCISCO -- A friendly pup rescued from the Zogg Fire in Shasta County, California hopped right into the truck of a local CAL FIRE crew.Firefighters say the dog came out of one of the homes they were protecting, just west of Redding, and joined the efforts for the rest of the night.Fire crews gave the dog some water and and say he's been with them since.According to the Haven Humane Society Facebook page, the dog's owner has been identified but they are attempting to contact them.Also rescued in the Zogg Fire are these two tiny kittens seen here on Twitter.As of Wednesday morning, the Zogg Fire had burned 51,955 acres and was 7% contained, according to CAL FIRE.