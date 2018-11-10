PETS & ANIMALS

Vets save dog by giving her a kidney transplant donated by one of her puppies.

EMBED </>More Videos

Vets save dog by giving her a kidney transplant donated by one of her puppies.

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WPVI) --
One dog in Missouri got a second chance thanks to her owner and one of her own puppies.

KTRK-TV reports, a dog named Star arrived at Murphy Animal Hospital, where doctors say she was experiencing advanced kidney failure and seizures.

Like humans, dogs may eventually require transplants. But there's no waiting list or network to find donors.

After several weeks of medical care Star, bounced back and was doing okay, until this summer.

Doctors say one day she just started vomiting and wouldn't eat.

Tests showed Star's kidneys were failing, and she needed an immediate solution.

Her family was running out of options, so they called the owners of one of her puppies to see if they'd be willing to help.
Elsa, Star's daughter, had been adopted by the Murray family. Jenny Murray and Dr. Shannon Flegle, Star's veterinarian, had extensive conversation about the operation and what they thought would be best for the mom and pup.

Murray discussed it with her family and said, "This is Elsa's chance to save her mom, so she's a hero!"

On Oct. 10th, surgeons at the University of Wisconsin-Madison performed the rare transplant surgery on the mother and daughter.

Thirty-six hours later, Star's blood work was normal.

Both dogs are back home recovering.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalkidney transplantdogu.s. & worldanimal newsMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Shelter Me: Street Tails Rescue
It's back: Mandarin duck makes grand return to Central Park
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
Tiny bugs seen crawling on carpet at AMC movie theater
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Timberwolves agree to trade Jimmy Butler to 76ers
Boy Under the Billboard: Frank Bender's Last Case
Man killed after being struck by 2 hit-and-run vehicles in Tacony
Suspect in shooting of Philly cop identified; held on $3.3 million bail
President Trump threatens to withhold California funding due to 'poor' forest management
Man fired after wearing t-shirt with noose on it
California man pleads not guilty in killing of gay University of Pennsylvania student
Woman shot dead outside store in Kensington
Show More
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
1 dead, 1 injured after UPS truck and car collide in NJ
4 hospitalized after home catches fire in Reading
Police investigate stabbing in Bass River Township
Man, 25, shot in the head in Mayfair
More News