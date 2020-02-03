Pets & Animals

West Philadelphia dog shot during robbery 'almost completely recovered' after 2 major surgeries

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a comeback that many said was against the odds. Billy, the bull terrier, was shot twice during an armed robbery last month in West Philadelphia.

On Monday, he's on his way to a full recovery.

Billy is not only a fighter, but his owner says he's the family's protector, and to them -- a hero.

After two major surgeries, Billy is now back on his feet. He went for his first checkup on Monday. That turned out to be more of a homecoming with lots of tail wags and kisses.

Billy's owner, Felipe Sinisterra, says it feels like a miracle that this precious member of their family is still with them.

Felipe says he was taking Billy for a walk when an armed man approached. When he barked, the suspect shot the dog.

Doctors at PennVet in University City say the bullets grazed his heart and his lungs.

After two surgeries, doctors say Billy is doing great.

"He is part of the family and the team did such a great job," says Sinisterra. "I have the opportunity of more time with him and he is a lot better. He is almost completely recovered, he has his energy back."

Sinisterra is also incredibly grateful for all of the support.

He says more than 3,000 people donated money to help pay for Billy's medical bills.
