PETS & ANIMALS

Dog shot in Iraq to get surgery in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Surgery for dog shot in Iraq. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 23, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A dog that was shot in Iraq will finally be able to walk without pain.

Apollo will undergo surgery at Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center in Philadelphia Tuesday.

It is not clear how Apollo originally was shot.

SPCA International arranged for the German shepherd mix to be brought to the U.S. for care.

Apollo's injury to his left front elbow makes it impossible to walk without pain.

Veterinarians will use three-dimensional printed guides to assist them in the delicate surgery.

SPCA International is currently looking for a forever home for Apollo.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsphilly newssurgerydogiraq
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Whale rescued from fishing line off California coast
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Tips if paying in pool for $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Man stabbed outside Center City Wawa
Del. candidate caught removing opponent's flyer
Sentencing day for ex-Allentown mayor
Man, 20, shot in West Philadelphia
Denver boy, 5, dies from rare cancer in 17 days
Turkish president: Saudis plotted writer's killing for days
Show More
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
Dr. Richard Rothman dies, leaves behind decades-long legacy
Firefighter injured battling Easton fire
Search continues for missing fisherman in Ocean City
Eagles fans beware of ticket re-seller
More News