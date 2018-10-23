Dog shot in Iraq to get surgery in Philadelphia

A dog that was shot in Iraq will finally be able to walk without pain.Apollo will undergo surgery at Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center in Philadelphia Tuesday.It is not clear how Apollo originally was shot.SPCA International arranged for the German shepherd mix to be brought to the U.S. for care.Apollo's injury to his left front elbow makes it impossible to walk without pain.Veterinarians will use three-dimensional printed guides to assist them in the delicate surgery.SPCA International is currently looking for a forever home for Apollo.------