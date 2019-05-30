Pets & Animals

Dog shows owner his volleyball skills with a beach ball in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (WPVI) -- It looks like you can teach an old dog new tricks! A 7-year-old pup in Georgia wowed his owners with his natural talents in the water.

Jeremy DiBattista said he suddenly discovered that his dog, Bam Bam, had quite a skill while throwing a beach ball to him in the pool.

The little dog sat in a small floating plastic pool and enthusiastically tipped the ball back with his nose.

Video of the match was captured by DiBattista's mother Melissa, who can be heard exclaiming, "He's so good!"

DiBattista said they decided to record Bam Bam playing once they realized he was enjoying the game so much.

He said Bam Bam "has gotten a lot smarter with age."
