Dog with tumor receives new 3D-printed skull

Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 30, 2018.

3D print technology has been used to give a dog a new leash on life.

Patches is a nine-year-old Dachshund that had a large, cancerous tumor on the front of her skull.

It was pushing dangerously close to her brain and eye socket.

Doctors mapped out the tumor using rapid prototyping and 3D printed implants for reconstruction.

They then practiced removing the tumor on the 3D model.

Later, the team used the model to create a 3D printed titanium plate, which replaced 70-percent of Patches' skull.

