Pets & Animals

Doggie School Bus picks up pups for outdoor fun

PORTLAND, Ore. (WPVI) -- Kids aren't the only ones who get to ride a school bus in the morning.

An Oregon man is bringing the big yellow bus to dogs in the Portland area.

According to KOIN, the Doggie School Bus picks up pups and takes them to an outdoor, fenced-in area where they can play all day.

Arat Montoya drives the customized van and takes about 20 dogs to socialize and exercise while their humans are busy or at work.

"They love it and the older one gets super excited when he pulls up and starts barking he just loves going -- it's hilarious," says Jennifer Salas, who sends her pups on the bus.

"I love dogs and I was looking for -- I'm looking always for the best for them," Montoya replied when asked why he started this venture.

At the end of the day, Montoya takes the dogs back home on the Doggie School Bus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsanimalpetsfamilyu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News