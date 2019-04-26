Doggie School Bus picks up pups for outdoor fun

PORTLAND, Ore. (WPVI) -- Kids aren't the only ones who get to ride a school bus in the morning.
An Oregon man is bringing the big yellow bus to dogs in the Portland area.
According to KOIN, the Doggie School Bus picks up pups and takes them to an outdoor, fenced-in area where they can play all day.
Arat Montoya drives the customized van and takes about 20 dogs to socialize and exercise while their humans are busy or at work.
"They love it and the older one gets super excited when he pulls up and starts barking he just loves going -- it's hilarious," says Jennifer Salas, who sends her pups on the bus.
"I love dogs and I was looking for -- I'm looking always for the best for them," Montoya replied when asked why he started this venture.
At the end of the day, Montoya takes the dogs back home on the Doggie School Bus.
