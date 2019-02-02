PETS & ANIMALS

Dogs arrive in Voorhees with hopes of finding new homes

Dogs arrive in Voorhees with hopes of finding new homes. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 2, 2019

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) --
After spending 13 hours traveling, a group of dogs has arrived in South Jersey with the hope of finding loving homes.

The Logan County Humane Society in Kentuck contacted the Voorhees Animal Orphanage after a fire broke out at their facility last week.

All the dogs made it out alive but 45 of them were displaced.

Some of them found foster families in Kentucky but 11 others were brought here.

Jennifer Bailey of the Voorhees Animal Orphanage said, "They were asking if we can help and absolutely so we told them we could take up to 15 animals and we'd take them whenever they could get here and today is the day."

If you're interested in giving one of these dogs a home they'll be available for adoption next weekend.
