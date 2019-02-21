PETS & ANIMALS

Rescuers work to free dog's head from spare tire

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog's head stuck in spare tire. Watch the report from 6abc.com on February 21, 2019.

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
One dog has a lucky tale to tell.

KCAL-TV reports, A California family got quite the shock when they saw their family pet got stuck in a spare tire.

It took quite an effort to set the pet free.

Bam Bam the 11-month-old dog got stuck in the middle of a wheel.

Owner Jose Madrigral tells of the moment he found Bam Bam: "I was really scared. More than anything, even though I acted right away, I was really shocked."

The family hasn't got a clue how or why their dog ended up like that in their yard.

"We were all inside and as soon as i heard his bark it sounded really bad. I checked on him. The tire was him on flat and curving his neck," Madrigral said.

They tried soap and water, but couldn't get Bam Bam's head out of the tire and brought him to the vet.

Orange County vet specialist Leyla Fatourechi says it's like nothing she has ever seen before.

"I've never seen a dog stuck in a tire. This is definitely a first, I think for all of us. I don't think even the firefighters had seen anything like it," Fatourechi said.

Nothing seemed to work at the vets office so they called the fire department. Crews cut the tire and freed Bam Bam.

When it was all over, his owners were looking at a steep vet bill - more than $2,000! Not to worry though, because a close friend of the family helped pay for the bill.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newsanimal rescuefeel gooddogsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog found on NJ train tracks reunited with family
60 dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm and puppy mill
N.J. veteran says service dog saved his life
3 puppies born with 2 legs die, surviving sisters keep fighting
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Peter Tork, Monkees guitarist, dead at 77
Body found in Banning Park in New Castle County
3 people stabbed in Ridley Township home
Police: Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Dog found on NJ train tracks reunited with family
2nd driver located after pedestrian killed in Bensalem
Show More
Victims claim they were shot while driving on I-95
Pennsylvania must replace voting machines, lawmakers told
What's the Deal: Changes coming to how your credit score is calculated
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Mild Today
Duke star Williamson sprains knee after Nike shoe blows out
More News