Dog found in ditch bound with duct tape; man charged with animal abuse

A Missouri man was charged with animal abuse after a dog was found in a ditch with its mouth and legs bound with tape.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. --
A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy on patrol discovered the dachshund Thursday in a ditch near Old Highway M and Schneider Road, KMOV reports.

The dog, who animal hospital workers named "Jimmy," was malnourished and may have suffered a concussion.

Paul Garcia, 39, is accused of binding Jimmy's snout with electrical and duct tape. His paws were bound with duct tape. Garcia allegedly threw the dachshund out of a car window about 12 hours before he was found.

Temperatures were in the 30s when Jimmy was discovered and had been in the teens the night before, authorities said. He was taken to Ivan Animal Hospital for treatment. Authorities said he is doing much better.

Jimmy's owner was found Friday afternoon, KMOV reports, and his real name is "Flick." They will be reunited.

Garcia was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. He is being held at Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.
