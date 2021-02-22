Dozens of animals arrive in Delaware to escape deep freeze in Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10360443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of a beloved 84-year-old grandmother who froze to death during the horrific winter storm in Texas is speaking out on the conditions of her death.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Dozens of cats and dogs escaped the deep freeze in Texas, hoping to find their forever homes in Delaware.The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomed 125 animals Sunday from Fort Worth, Texas.They are being relocated here to relieve shelters that have suffered power losses and dangerously low temperatures. And the plane did not go back to Texas empty."We had a request from one of the Texas shelters, they really needed linens to help keep their animals warm. We only gave folks overnight to get linens to us. We were able to fill a plane going back down to Texas with over 2,000 pounds of linens. It was incredible," said Linda Torelli, marketing director with the Brandywine Valley SPCA.The animals will soon be available for adoption at the SPCA's Delaware campuses.