Dozens of dogs find homes in Marlton, New Jersey

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dozens of dogs have new homes Saturday, thanks to Match Dog Rescue.Their reactions to meeting their new families was priceless.One little guy couldn't stop kissing his new owner.He looked so excited to finally have a home.Sixty-eight dogs from Match Dog Rescue made the Trek from Texas to Marlton, New Jersey.Many of them had been adopted ahead of time and today they were finally united.Others were available for adoption on the spot.