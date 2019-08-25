Pets & Animals

Dozens of dogs find homes in Marlton, New Jersey

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dozens of dogs have new homes Saturday, thanks to Match Dog Rescue.

Their reactions to meeting their new families was priceless.

One little guy couldn't stop kissing his new owner.

He looked so excited to finally have a home.

Sixty-eight dogs from Match Dog Rescue made the Trek from Texas to Marlton, New Jersey.

Many of them had been adopted ahead of time and today they were finally united.

Others were available for adoption on the spot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsn.j. newspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver says his car was involved in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
Teen shot in the back of the head in Southwest Philadelphia
Police: Stone-cold ambush may be retaliation for double homicide
Philadelphia Fire Department ambulance erupts in flames
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries
Man guilty of manslaughter in Stand Your Ground case in Florida
AccuWeather: Comfortable Night
Show More
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert offers to pay student's $90K tuition
Police arrest 3 in connection to Popeyes, Chipotle robberies
D23 2019 Expo: 'Frozen 2' cast announcement and other news
Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey to star in Pixar film 'Soul'
More TOP STORIES News