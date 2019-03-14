Pets & Animals

Dozens of venomous snakes removed from Bucks County Apartment

According to Falls Township Police, 25 snakes were removed from a Falls Township apartment by police and an animal expert. Officers say 23 snakes were venomous.

FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- It's not snakes on a plane, but snakes in an apartment.

According to Falls Township Police, 25 snakes were removed from a Falls Township apartment by police and an animal expert.

Officers say 23 snakes were venomous. The species of all of the snakes was not disclosed, but some were cobras and rattlesnakes.

The incident happened at the Aspen Falls Apartments off Trenton Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they received a tip about the snakes from another agency. Investigators then got a warrant to search the apartment.

Police said charges are pending, but did not give details of the charges.

So far no arrest have been made and no injuries were reported.
