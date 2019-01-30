The Pennsylvania SPCA says charges are pending tonight against the owners of an emaciated puppy and kitten that were rescued from a filthy basement in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia Wednesday.It started with a tip to the animal cruelty hotline.Responding Humane Law Enforcement officers said they found the young kitten in a small cage covered in excrement. Additionally, a young puppy was found running around loose in the basement.The SPCA has named the kitten Grace and the puppy Frankie.The duo is being treated at the PSPCA's Shelter Hospital where they will be monitored as they work to attain an appropriate weight, and will then be available for adoption.Animal cruelty charges are pending against the owner of Grace and Frankie."While we brace for the extreme cold in Philadelphia, it is important to remember that animal cruelty happens each and every day, both outside where it is visible, and inside behind closed doors or in dark basements," said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement for the Pennsylvania SPCA. "It is, and has always been, our mission to protect animals from abuse and neglect, not just during weather extremes, but each and every day, 365 days a year."When Grace and Frankie recover they'll be put up for adoption.To report animal abuse, call the Pennsylvania SPCA's cruelty hotline, (866) 601-SPCA.-----