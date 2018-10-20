PETS & ANIMALS

Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS --
The Indianapolis Zoo says a lion has died in a fight with another lion.

The zoo said Friday that an adult female, Zuri, attacked 10-year-old male Nyack in their outdoor yard Monday before the zoo opened for the day.

The zoo says the two had been housed together for eight years and produced three cubs in 2015. Nyack was on loan from the San Diego Zoo.

It says staff heard an unusual amount of roaring from the yard and staff tried to separate the two but Zuri held Nyack by the neck until he stopped moving. A necropsy confirmed that Nyack died of suffocation from injuries to his neck.
The zoo said daily logs kept by staff showed no unusual aggression, injuries or wounds between the two.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfightanimal attackanimalszoo
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Shelter Me: Wags
SPONSORED: Philly Comes To Life: Animal Hospital
Zoo shares an inside look at some exotic animals
"Beaglemania" event aims to find homes for neglected dogs
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Springfield Mall evacuated after report of shots fired outside
2 critical following attempted robbery outside Feltonville bar
What life is like now for Pa. man arrested at age 11 for murder
Saudis confirm Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside consulate
Woman who dropped off toddler on porch speaks out, says it wasn't her fault
Cherry Hill home severely damaged from fire
Police investigate shooting in Darby
Show More
Man recovering after being struck by car in Olney
Man shot dead in West Oak Lane
Son charged in deadly Browns Mills fire
Officials ID victim of fatal police-involved shooting in Vineland
Police officer struck by car
More News