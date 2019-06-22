baby animals

Firefighter uses YouTube duck call video to rescue ducklings

LITTLETON, Colo. -- A flock of ducklings is safe in suburban Denver after a firefighter used a recording of duck calls to coax some of them from a storm drain.

A video from South Metro Fire Rescue shows how a firefighter was able to scoop out four of the birds in the water at the bottom of the drain on Thursday. Four others, though, were hiding in an adjacent pipe.

The firefighter held up his cellphone to an opening in the pipe and played a YouTube video of duck calls. The ducklings walked toward the sound.

The fire district says the ducklings were reunited with their mother, who was nearby.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscoloradowhat's trendingwild animalsanimal rescuebuzzworthyyoutubebaby animalsduckcute animalsu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BABY ANIMALS
April the Giraffe is going on birth control
Mom chauffeurs baby opossums in adorable Mother's Day video
Zoo Miami welcomes first rare rhino born by artificial insemination
Denver Zoo welcomes baby sloth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia refinery fire contained but still burning
Person dies after falling off SEPTA platform in Old City
Sources: Woman stabbed outside Camden apartment
Rat falls from ceiling and onto table at Buffalo Wild Wings
Trump defends ICE raids in 10 major cities expected Sunday
92-year-old gets diploma from NJ high school, after not graduating due to WWII
9 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
Show More
Juneteenth parade celebrated in West Philadelphia
Man dies after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say
6 cars erupt into flames near Philadelphia Mills
Utley honored, tosses pitch to Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney
Pollution from refinery fire could irritate asthma, COPD sufferers
More TOP STORIES News