animal rescue

Dog trapped under concrete patio rescued by firefighters in Riverside County

PERRIS, Calif. -- Firefighters in Southern California worked to help a little dog trapped under a concrete patio in the city of Perris.

The dog apparently dug his way under the patio and couldn't find a way back out.

CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Fire Department tweeted video of the rescue Monday, saying the dog was stuck 8-9 feet back under a concrete patio.

It took some nudging before the little dog was finally freed.

"After carefully cutting a section out of the patio firefighters were able to safely remove the dog & return him to his family!" tweeted CAL FIRE Riverside.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuerescuedogu.s. & worldaccidentfirefightersriverside county
ANIMAL RESCUE
Animal rescue group can use your old bras to save turtles
Homeward Bound's New Rent'A'Dog Program
San Diego firefighters rescue injured baby hummingbird
Firefighter uses YouTube duck calls to rescue ducklings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Unknown man punches woman in face, tells her to get in his car
Police search for 60 teens seen looting South Street Walgreens
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide outside burning home
Hundreds line up for chance to purchase 'Hamilton' tickets
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
Drivers wait in line for limited edition Delaware license plates
AccuWeather: Sunny and Hot, Not Too Humid Today
Show More
Philly political powerhouse Marge Tartaglione dies at 86
Circus dog found safe after vanishing in Delaware
Man gunned down following altercation at convenience store
Police: Philly officer apparently killed wife, himself inside home
Police: Suspect punches 73-year-old, knocks out her teeth during attempted rape
More TOP STORIES News