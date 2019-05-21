Firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Manchester, New Hampshire sprang in action to rescue five ducklings trapped in a storm drain.A non-profit organization called Granite State Dog Recovery captured video of the delicate operation on May 19.A firefighter climbed down a ladder into the drain.Then, one by one, the firefighter brought the ducklings up to safety.The successful operation ended with the ducklings reuniting with their mother.