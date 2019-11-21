animal rescue

Firefighters rescue newborn puppy from drainpipe

MESA, Arizona -- Firefighters to the rescue at a park in Mesa, Arizona, after a person passing through heard whimpering coming from a drainpipe.

Engine 201-B of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department was on shift and called in to rescue the puppy. The video shows them using a long pole to reach the puppy and gently pull it out of the pipe.

The firefighters immediately hand the tiny black puppy to the person who called it in. The fire department was happy to share on Twitter that the passerby adopted the little guy and the three of its siblings, who were found nearby.

Deputy Chief Forrest Smith said the puppy's mother appeared to have given birth inside the pipe and then died nearby. The puppies were "hours to days old," Smith said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescueanimal newspetscute animalsdogabc7 originalspuppy
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Koala rescued from flames reunites with rescuer
Eliminating pest birds in New Jersey through falconry
Videos of koala rescues emerge following deadly Australian fires
Colorado firefighters rescue raccoon from sticky situation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Tuckerton officer
EPA to hold meeting on suspected cancer cluster in Norwood
Car fire causes traffic mess on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Seahawks-Eagles, Week 12 games
Asbestos in Schools: Philly teacher to sue after cancer diagnosis
Show More
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Alicia Vitarelli chats with 'Frozen 2' stars ahead of much-anticipated sequel
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing grandmother to death in Salem
Pennsylvania officials warning about unsafe toys
Men charged in high school football game shooting to appear in court
More TOP STORIES News