Firefighters rescue struggling cat from waist-high flood waters

SALEM, Ore. (WPVI) -- A water rescue team in Salem, Oregon came to the aid of a distressed cat stranded in high flood waters.
The Salem Fire Department shared the footage on their Facebook page. The video shows the cat jumping off a wooden pole and into the waist-high water as the rescue boat approaches.
The cat puts up a struggle when the firefighter grabs it out of the water, but he eventually manages to get the feline safely into the rescue boat where another man wraps the soaking wet cat in a jacket.
According to Storyful, Captain Andrew Grimmer told local media that the cat was released to higher ground and immediately ran off following its rescue.
