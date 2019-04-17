Pets & Animals

Firefighters rescue struggling cat from waist-high flood waters

SALEM, Ore. (WPVI) -- A water rescue team in Salem, Oregon came to the aid of a distressed cat stranded in high flood waters.

The Salem Fire Department shared the footage on their Facebook page. The video shows the cat jumping off a wooden pole and into the waist-high water as the rescue boat approaches.

The cat puts up a struggle when the firefighter grabs it out of the water, but he eventually manages to get the feline safely into the rescue boat where another man wraps the soaking wet cat in a jacket.

According to Storyful, Captain Andrew Grimmer told local media that the cat was released to higher ground and immediately ran off following its rescue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloodingwater rescuerescuecatsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News