Fishermen reel in record setting 914-pound blue marlin off North Carolina coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. -- Two men hauled in a new record catch in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on Saturday.

Captain Ryan Knapp and angler Todd Dickerson, of the Top Dog boat, fought for six hours to reel in a really big fish: a 914-pound blue marlin, WCTI reports.



Their big fish came with an even bigger prize: $793,187.50.

The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament has been going for 61 years but never has anyone hauled in a marlin of that size.

The previous best was set in 2000 with an 831-pound marlin. Another angler hauled in an 833-pound marlin in 2010 but was later disqualified for a crew member not having the proper fishing license.
