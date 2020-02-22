Fishtails, Urban Village Pub team up for March animal adoption fundraiser

On Saturday, March 21, Urban Village Brewing Company in Northern Liberties is hosting a party to benefit Fishtails Animal Rescue in Fishtown (Fishtails is the rescue branch of Fishtown Animal Hospital). There will be live art, giveaways, adoptable pets onsite and Urban's brick oven pizza.
Their brewery is also preparing a special brew just for the occasion - a Ginger Pup Saison. One dollar from every pint sold will go directly to Fishtails and their life-saving mission. So, you can eat and drink for the good of the animals.
Fishtails Animal Rescue| Instagram
233 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Urban Village Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123