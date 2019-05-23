Pets & Animals

Flamingo euthanized after being hit by rock thrown by child at zoo

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- Officials at a zoo in Illinois had to euthanize a flamingo after it was struck by a rock thrown by a child.

Director Jay Tetzloff told The Pantagraph in an email that a juvenile guest accidentally injured the bird on Monday by "skipping a rock into the habitat" at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington.

Tetzloff says the rock broke the flamingo leg, and the staff determined the best course of action was to euthanize the bird.

Tetzloff says the zoo is working with the child's family "to move forward."

He says the zoo sees no need to change the layout.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsillinoiszoou.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accuweather Alert: Severe Storms Likely Late Today and This Evening
NWS: Tornado landed in Bucks County Sunday night
Monica Malpass signs off after 31 years at Action News
Armed suspects steal car from Center City couple
#143DayinPA: Day of Kindness in honor of Mister Rogers
California police defend using spit mask on boy
'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh released from prison
Show More
Beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
Cole Hamels asks Phillies for David Montgomery memorial patch
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
Baby dies after 5 hours in daycare van; co-owner arrested
'Miracle' med student survives 6 brain surgeries to graduate
More TOP STORIES News