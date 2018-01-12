PETS & ANIMALS

Florida police officer wrangles 12-foot python

A group of police officers from a Florida town responded to quite an unusual call Thursday evening.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WPVI) --
Officers at the Pembroke Pines Police Department received a call from an off-duty Customs and Border Patrol Officer who had noticed a large snake making its way across a roadway.

Upon arrival, Officer Joey Cabrera located the snake - a 12.5-foot Burmese python.



Officers were able to secure the snake, and it was taken into the custody of a licensed python removal contractor.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department took to Facebook Friday to remind residents that while snakes may be a common sight in Florida, Burmese pythons can put local wildlife, pets and even children at risk and that you should never approach a snake of any kind.



