Pets & Animals

Florida woman boldly rescues snake from beer can

EMBED <>More Videos

What would you do if you saw a snake trapped in a soda can?

What would you do if you saw a snake trapped in a beer can: run or help?

A Florida woman chose the latter, bravely electing to save the snake from harm despite her fears.

"I can't believe I'm doing this," Rosa Fond can be heard in the video she shared to Facebook via Storyful.

After a few minutes of work and with the aid of a stick, Fond was able to free the snake, which then became aggressive toward her and wrapped itself around her arm.

She shared photos of her injuries in the comments of the Facebook post.

"You better thank me for the rest of your life," she says to the snake before departing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescue
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bullet strikes gas station worker's clothing during robbery
Southwest Airlines flight attendant serenades the mother of slain state trooper
Lenny Dykstra pleads guilty to running illegal rooming home in N.J.
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Philadelphia considering fee for driving in parts of city
Funeral held for slain N.J. college student
Police: U.S. tourist kidnapped in Queen Elizabeth National Park
Show More
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
Model takes fashion week on in wheelchair in Denver
Jelly Belly offering beer flavored jelly beans
2 teens electrocuted while rescuing dog from California canal
AccuWeather: Fire Danger Alert
More TOP STORIES News