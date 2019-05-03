Pets & Animals

Florida zoo welcomes adorable klipspringer calf

EMBED <>More Videos

Florida zoo welcomes adorable klipspringer calf.

MELBOURNE, Fl. (WPVI) -- The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida welcomed an adorable new addition last month.

The tiny, and ridiculously cute, klipspringer calf was welcomed on Monday, April 15th.

The female calf, which was named Clarice, weighed just two pounds at birth.

Clarice is currently being cared for by her mother.

She will soon be introduced to her father, Ajabu, and then transitioned into the public klipspringer habitat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoocute animals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student accused of setting off smoke device in Del. school
Technology that could change transit in Philadelphia
Police: Man posed as water dept. employee in robbery
Woman stabbed multiple times, killed in West Philly
4 accused of stealing from Amazon in Delaware
Teacher reveals salary, stranger fills her classroom with supplies
Show More
Driver had $128,000 in unpaid Pa. Turnpike tolls and fines
Bucks County woman uses Broad Street Run to battle cancer
Phillies surprise music teacher for being 2019 All Star Teacher
Semi driver charged in deadly crash on Denver I-70
The Sixers, The Big 4, and The City of Brotherly Love
More TOP STORIES News