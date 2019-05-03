Florida zoo welcomes adorable klipspringer calf.

MELBOURNE, Fl. (WPVI) -- The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida welcomed an adorable new addition last month.The tiny, and ridiculously cute, klipspringer calf was welcomed on Monday, April 15th.The female calf, which was named Clarice, weighed just two pounds at birth.Clarice is currently being cared for by her mother.She will soon be introduced to her father, Ajabu, and then transitioned into the public klipspringer habitat.