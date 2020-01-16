animals

Protect your pets: Foxes spotted in Philadelphia, Upper Darby neighborhoods

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several people have reported seeing foxes near their Philadelphia or Upper Darby homes in recent months.

Sharon Johnston, of Upper Darby, said up until the middle of last December she had three pet ducks. Now, she has one.

"There was footprints on the ice and there was feathers laying in the woods," Johnson said.

People who live in the areas surrounding the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum have certainly had their share.

Wildlife experts say part of the reason is the increased availability of food which, for a fox, can include small pets and chickens are becoming increasingly popular for people who enjoy harvesting the eggs.

Prospect Park Police Sergeant Henry O'Neill says his department has been receiving calls from neighbors about foxes approaching their pets.

"Lately there's been an issue with their dogs out. Obviously, maintain your animals, take care of your animals, make sure they are in your view," he said.

O'Neill also says fox attacks against humans are very unusual. The concern is mainly for puppies, kittens, chickens, or other small animals.

The only time you should call 911 regarding foxes is if the animal looks sick or acting aggressively.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiafoxanimals
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Carload of koalas rescued from Kangaroo Island amid bushfire
Zoo fire kills more than 30 animals at start of new year
Cyclist gives koala water in Australia heatwave
Lost dogs reunited with family thanks to bus driver
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen possibly connected to foster mom's death, missing people: Police
1 dead, 4 injured in multiple shootings across Philly
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
Fmr. prosecutor charged with shoplifting from Wegmans store
Allentown mother charged in baby's death will go to trial
AccuWeather: Winds Of Change Thursday, Wintry Mess On Saturday
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson dies at 75
Show More
Number of complaints against shuttered wedding venue rises
Man charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in front of son
Chester Co. ballet instructor convicted for molesting student
Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can
Eagles legend Harold Carmichael selected to Hall of Fame
More TOP STORIES News