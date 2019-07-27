Pets & Animals

Free pet adoption event in Media this weekend

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Providence Animal Center in Media, Delaware County kicks off a two-day free pet adoption event on Saturday.

The facility is hoping to find permanent homes for 75 cats and dogs.

Volume at the shelter is high right now because of recent animal cruelty and natural disaster rescues.

Adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

If you're not ready to adopt, the shelter also has a fostering program.
