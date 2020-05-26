Karen's pandemic pup gets schooled virtually by Operation Barks

But how do you socialize a new puppy in the era of social distancing?
Opportunity Barks is a local behavior-and-training school for dogs, and they are offering virtual training. Owner Leigh Siegfried and her team have 35 combined years of experience with all types of dogs.
They offer a variety of online classes to help your new pet get acquainted to life with you.
When it's safe to do so, their three locations (Old City, East Falls, Quakertown) will re-open for in-studio clinics, a boarding school, and many other services for your precious pooch.
