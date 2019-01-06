U.S. & WORLD

Goats enjoy leftover Christmas trees

Goats enjoy leftover Christmas trees. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on January 6, 2019.

Farm animals in parts of Vermont are enjoying a late Christmas treat.

Pine Island Community Farm collects leftover Christmas trees every year, and then feeds them to goats.

More than 300 trees were collected in 2018, and more than 200 goats happily chewed their way through them.

The remaining wood is then used in the farm's community garden.

