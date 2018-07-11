'Goose Whisperer' corrals gaggle of geese on road

Apparently, Chester County needed a superhero, and it got one. She doesn't have a cape, but she does save the day for a gaggle of geese.The moment Mandy Buoni officially became known as the 'Goose Whisperer' was caught on camera.Alexa Holmes was in the car behind Buoni, and started rolling as Mandy helped the geese safely cross the intersection of Route 30 and Route 100 by the exton mall.Toward the end of the video Alexa can be heard saying, "the Goose Whisperer. Get it girl - get after it. You're the real MVP."The video has since been watched thousands of times on social media.So, what does Mandy think of her viral fame?"I just did what anybody would have done. Get out of the car and chased them," she said.Also, you should know that Mandy's sister has a dairy goat farm in Washington state and every spring they go out there and help out. And yes, they wrangle about 150 goat kids.Mandy has four kids of her own and a dog, adding that when they were little, these skills were very helpful!-----