Pets & Animals

GoPro footage captures mesmerizing 'smack' of jellyfish

EMBED <>More Videos

An underwater photographer hooked up a GoPro to the back of a boat to record a group of jellyfish, known as a "smack."

MONTEREY BAY, CALIF. (WPVI) -- The correct name for a group of jellyfish is called a "smack"... and this is quite the smack!

Connor Gallagher, an underwater photographer, took video of the smack of jellyfish in the waters of Monterey Bay, California.

He rigged a custom-built GoPro tow cam and pulled it behind the boat to capture the mesmerizing footage.

He says, " "My friend and I were out on his boat in the middle of the Monterey Bay, when we came across a smack that seemed simply infinite. There were jellies as far and as deep as we could. I deployed my custom-built GoPro tow cam, and pulled it behind the boat and recorded this footage."

Gallagher posted his video to Instagram this past January, although the footage was taken in June 2017.

The footage is beautiful but comes with a price to pay: his fingers hurt when he took the camera out of the water because it was covered in jelly stingers.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animals6abc snacksjellyfishinstagram storiesgoprocalifornia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
TOP STORIES
Video shows moments before gunfire, SUV crash in SW Philly
Philly to Orlando flight diverted due to medical emergency
AccuWeather: A Few Snow and Rain Showers Friday
SEPTA subway station stabbing suspect IDd
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
DA announces arrest in theft of 6 Philly properties
Marshall Brodien, who played 'Wizzo the Wizard' on 'The Bozo Show,' dies
Show More
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
Truck crashes on NJ Turnpike connector bridge to Pa.
VIDEO: Truck slams into cherry picker, leaves worker dangling
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire near I-676 in Camden
$273 million lottery winner almost forgot winning ticket in NJ store
More TOP STORIES News