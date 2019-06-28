Pets & Animals

'Gorilla crow' spotted in Japan is taking internet by storm

A bizarre bird is taking the internet by storm.

This crow was spotted at a mall in Japan and has racked up millions of shares on Twitter, with many calling it the "gorilla crow."

According to crow researchers, this isn't just a bird that's hit "arm day" at the gym one too many times.

It's more likely a large-billed crow who was adopting a "sunning" posture, where the wings are lowered and leg stance widened, giving the impression the bird is "standing" on its wings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbizarrebuzzworthybirdssocial media
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire rips through Cheltenham Township strip mall
Philly veteran learns final resting place of fallen friend
Mural honoring slain Philly officer vandalized; $10,000 reward offered
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital ordered to 'cease and desist' closure plans
People warned to stay out of New Jersey's largest lake
Fiery Democratic debate: Race, age, health care and Trump
New sex abuse charges added against former Palisades teacher
Show More
New FOP 'help wanted' billboard causing controversy in Philadelphia
'Cops & Bobbers' event teaching lessons in fishing, life
FACT CHECK: Claims from night 2 of Democratic debate opener
Woman critical following hit-and-run on Roosevelt Blvd.
Bank of America will no longer do business with companies that run detention centers
More TOP STORIES News