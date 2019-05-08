Pets & Animals

Home condemned after 140 live cats, 59 dead cats seized in Doylestown

More than 200 cats found in Doylestown home

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- SPCA officials in Bucks County seized dozens of cats from a Doylestown apartment on Tuesday. That home is now condemned.

Authorities have taken at least 140 live cats from the property.

Investigators say they also found 58 dead cats inside the home owner's refrigerator and freezer.

"There's very little furniture inside the home, there's a lot of urine and feces everywhere you go," said humane society police officer Nikki Thompson.



A search warrant revealed that the owner of the cats had been on the SPCA's radar since January of 2018.

It wasn't until last week that a rescue cat group contacted SPCA after Romanisko brought multiple litters of unhealthy kittens to the vet that had a strong odor of "kitty litter and urine."

141 live cats, 59 dead cats seized from Doylestown home. Christie Ileto has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on May 7, 2019.



"I did know there were a few cats. We did see them in the window in that unit," said neighbor Butch Cutsler.

It's not immediately clear how or why the owner acquired all those cats.

The SPCA is continuing their investigation.
