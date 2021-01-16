Pets & Animals

Homeowner in Canada creates display of polar bears with snow

CANADA -- A polar vortex of sorts outside a home in Canada.

An abundance of white cuddly bears that are carved out of snow were created in Manitoba.

Some are cubs, others full grown.

One is seen climbing a tree and another behind a bush.

The woman who lives in the house has been at this Build-A-Bear project for about a week and plans to keep going.

For what it's worth, it's not supposed to get above 25 degrees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspolar bearsnowfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
Brother-sister duo making history with Villanova Basketball
2 separate shootings leave 3 teens shot: Police
Family and friends remember Temple grad killed while walking dog
Flyers: Couturier out two weeks, Konecny records hat trick
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Thousands receive COVID-19 vaccine at mass clinics
Show More
Hot Pockets recalled over possible glass contamination
Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, hospitalized with cancer
Biden says science team will be at `forefront' of his admin
AccuWeather: Breezy, Clearing Overnight
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
More TOP STORIES News