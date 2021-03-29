FYI Philly

Homeward Bound Adoption Center gets a special delivery seeking a forever home

By and Bethany Owings
BLACKWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Camden County pet adoption center just got a special delivery, baby kittens.

These four-day-old kittens are called freshies and can barely open their eyes. They were rescued by a good Samaritan, then dropped off at the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, N.J., a non-profit organization dedicated to ending animal homelessness in Camden County.

Director of Development Gina DiMarco says it's like Christmas every morning because of their 24/7 open admission policy.

This litter will need to be fostered for about eight weeks before they're ready for adoption. They're always looking for fosters and even teach seminars on how to bottle-feed.

However, in order to feed the kittens, they also rely heavily on donations, especially for the type of milk they need.

The center, which adopted out about 3,000 animals last year, also has a low-cost clinic open to the public, outdoor kennels and six outdoor play-yards.

In addition, they run a pet food pantry that helps pets stay with their families by offering food assistance to families in need. They are always looking for volunteers and donations.

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center | Instagram
125 County House Road, Blackwood, New Jersey 08012
