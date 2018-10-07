PETS & ANIMALS

'Horribly neglected' cocker spaniel gets remarkable transformation from Chicago rescue group

EMBED </>More Videos

Photos and video shared by Trio Animal Foundation show cocker spaniel Sang Su with long, matted and urine-soaked fur all over his body. Trio described the animal as "horribly neglected and abused." (Trio Animal Foundation via Storyful)

Danny Clemens
CHICAGO --
A "horribly neglected and abused" cocker spaniel is almost unrecognizable after a Chicago animal rescue organization gave the dog a remarkable transformation.

Photos and video shared by Trio Animal Foundation show cocker spaniel Sang Su with long, matted and urine-soaked fur all over his body. Trio said it was hard to see the dog's face and ears through all of his fur when they took custody of the animal from an Animal Welfare League intake facility in late September.


After a team of four spent two hours performing a medical groom the 26-pound dog, who had to be sedated, he emerged looking entirely different.



Though Sang Su now looks far healthier, he still has a long road to recovery. He has to wear wraps to protect his ears, which are infected and have sores and hematomas. Sang Su also has skin and eye infections and inflammation caused by his overgrown fur.

In addition to his physical ailments, Sang Su still has psychological barriers; the dog's eyes "look vacant" and he "has yet to show happiness," Trio said.

As he recovers, Sang Su has started to eat again and has even made some new friends: Trio's therapy dog Hazel Grace and another dog, Eeyore, have been keeping Sang Su company.

"Sang Su's eyes tell a story of past horrors but his willingness to trust shows that it is not too late to make a difference in his life. Slowly but surely we will get there," Trio said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal rescuepet rescuemakeoversu.s. & worldfeel goodgood newsanimal crueltyChicago
PETS & ANIMALS
12th Annual PAWS Mutt Strut held at Phila. Navy Yard
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Shelter Me: Mums and Mutts
Disabled pup named runner-up in 'Cutest Rescue Dog' contest
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather: More Warmth on the Way
Body found in vacant lot in Roxborough
Police: Limo in crash that killed 20 went through stop sign
Woman shot and killed in Chester
Police release surveillance photos of car involved in Concord fatal hit and run
Legal community reacts to Kavanaugh's confirmation
Man critically wounded following shooting at after-hours club in Hunting Park
Shooting in Norristown leaves man in critical condition
Show More
Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Kensington shooting leaves woman with injured wrist
Vigil held for Wilmington woman killed in Delaware Co. hit-and-run
Search for missing endangered man from North Philadelphia
More News