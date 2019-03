UNITED KINGDOM -- There was no stopping this work horse from helping out in the barn.The horse, whose name is Sam, can be seen in video with a broom in his mouth, sweeping the floor of his stable in Grantown-on-Spey, United Kingdom.Sam's owner, Laura Davis, says it's not unusual for the horse to grab anything that's left within his reach outside the stable door, but this was the first time he'd got hold of a brush.