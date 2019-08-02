Pets & Animals

Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'

Have you ever wondered how to catch a bunch of fish fast? Well, authorities in Kentucky used an electricity jolt to get an invasive fish species out of the water.

The department of Fish and Wildlife Personnel used elctrofishing equipment to stun and collect Asian Carp for a population study on Lake Barkley.

Stunning does not kill the fish, but only temporarily shocks them so they can be counted or caught.

Asian Carp are considered invasive species, and to control the problem, officials regularly evaluate the population and deploy measures to keep them from invading sensitive areas.

Experts figure they're just "getting a jump" on a fishy problem.

SEE MORE:

Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait

Houston fisherman reels in snake with teeth sunk into fish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalselectricfishu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delco couple says they were racially profiled by Pa. State Police
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Hepatitis A outbreak: Public health emergency declared in Philly
All clear given after hazmat forced evacuations at Lehigh Valley hotel
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home
Wet concrete on Del. Memorial Bridge creating major backup on NJ Turnpike
Source: Eagles sign free-agent safety Cyprien
Show More
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
Man shot 9 times at N Philly playground, 3 arrested
Bruce Springsteen's son becomes a firefighter
Gloucester Township officer rescues woman, 70, from house fire
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, A Spotty Storm Today
More TOP STORIES News