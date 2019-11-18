Hungry bear caught in California trash

KINGS BEACH, California (WPVI) -- The Placer County Sheriff's Office used a hungry bear as an example to residents of what can happen if they don't secure their trash.The officer filming the bear could be heard on camera, joking with the animal, "You made quite the mess. You gonna clean it up?"The department's Facebook post reads: "When you leave your garbage unsecured, you run the risk of the local bears making a mess like this."Please secure your garbage cans, bear boxes and dumpsters. Because as cute as they are, they don't clean up after themselves!"