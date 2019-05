BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WPVI) -- A hungry bear in search of food found some, thanks to several stocked bird feeders in the yard of a home in Brimfield, Massachusetts. According to Storyful, homeowner Isabell O'Shaughnessy came face to face with the bear through the window as the animal dined on the treats.The bear was not bothered as O'Shaughnessy continued to document the encounter.