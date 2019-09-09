Pets & Animals

Hunter catches 700-pound alligator in Georgia

GEORGIA -- It's alligator hunting season in Georgia.

It is not a competition, but if it were, one man would have already locked up the top prize. He caught a 14-foot long alligator last week.

It took the help of a crew of five and more than five hours to bring the 700-pound reptile in.

Alligator hunting season in Georgia runs through early October. It requires a special permit and hunters can bag just one animal.

The 700-pound alligator is believed to be the largest ever caught in the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgeorgiahuntingu.s. & worldalligator
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police search for suspect in attempted abduction
Woman killed while driving, crashes into Germantown home
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Couple accused of spending $120K from accidental deposit
Here are the big takeaways from the Eagles win
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
Firefighters pull man from Abington house fire
Show More
4 missing after Georgia cargo ship capsizes
AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun, Spotty Shower Today
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Man stabbed on SEPTA bus, suspect questioned
Hazmat crews respond after strong odor at Temple School of Pharmacy
More TOP STORIES News