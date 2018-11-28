Hunters rescue 8-point buck from frozen Pa. lake

A group of hunters in northeast Pennsylvania showed a softer side over the weekend when they worked quickly to rescue an eight-point buck stuck on a frozen lake.The entire encounter was caught on camera.In the video you can see the deer struggling to get any kind of footing on the slick surface.Two hunters grabbed a boat and started the rescue effort, which took a lot of time and a lot of care.One of the hunters was able to finally reach the deer, lasso him, and bring it back to shore before the animal ran off.-----