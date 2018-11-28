PETS & ANIMALS

Hunters rescue 8-point buck from frozen Pa. lake

A group of hunters in northeast Pennsylvania showed a softer side over the weekend when they worked quickly to rescue an eight-point buck stuck on a frozen lake.

LACKAWAXEN TWP., Pa.
The entire encounter was caught on camera.

In the video you can see the deer struggling to get any kind of footing on the slick surface.

Two hunters grabbed a boat and started the rescue effort, which took a lot of time and a lot of care.

One of the hunters was able to finally reach the deer, lasso him, and bring it back to shore before the animal ran off.

