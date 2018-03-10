Illinois shelter animals curl up on donated chairs

A shelter in Illinois has gone viral for helping homeless animals feel a little more comfortable.
It is using donated chairs to give the dogs and cats something cozy to curl up on while they await their "fur-ever" home.
The Knox County Humane Shelter posted video to its Facebook page.
It has since racked up more than 14-million views
