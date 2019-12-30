Pets & Animals

Internet dubs recovering North Carolina rescue cat 'Baby Yoda'

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WPVI) -- If you can't get enough of the 'Baby Yoda' craze, wait until you get a look at this cat at a North Carolina rescue.

With beady eyes and long-pointed ears, the cat looks oddly similar to the breakout star "The Child" from the "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" series.

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' season 2 confirmed for fall 2020 release

Joy was found by a Rowan County Humane Society volunteer on Dec. 15 with a large neck wound.

She is currently being fostered by an animal hospital worker until she's ready for a forever home.

You can follow the internet sensation on Facebook at 'Baby Yoda Cat.'

If you aren't quite ready for a cat but still want some Baby Yoda in your life, you can preorder a Baby Yoda toy plush toy at shopDisney.com
