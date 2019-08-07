Pets & Animals

Invasive species of crawfish found in Bristol waterways

By
BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crawfish, crawdads, mudbugs. They have no shortage of nicknames, and now they have been found to be populating waterways in Bristol Township.

That is something Dave Baskin learned the hard way.

When he heard his dog, Ginger, yelping he ran over to see what was wrong.

What he saw made his jaw drop.

"She's standing there with this crayfish hanging on her ear. And she's real docile and she's not moving. It's hanging there. I poured water on them to make it let go, you know," he said.

But that was not a common crayfish you would normally find in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It was a Red Swamp Crayfish native to the Gulf Coast and Mississippi River.

Wildlife officials describe them as one of the worst invasive species in the world, capable of wiping out amphibian populations.

And they can quickly and easily spread. In fact, David Lieb, an invertebrate zoologist with the Pennsylvania Boat and Fish Commission says, "It can travel across land, from water body to water body which makes it kind of unique in terms of crayfish. That makes it also difficult to control."

But Jerry Kozlansky, director of the Silver Lake Nature Center in Bristol says the Red Swamp Crayfish taste really good.

"They are the main ingredient in Gumbo, and several other recipes from the Cajun, Louisiana area. They're well known and they are quite delicious," he says.

And since the Red Swamp Crayfish is categorized as "invasive" you can legally catch and eat as many as you would like if you can get past their appearance.

"I know they are a little scary to some people but you shouldn't be afraid of them really," Kozlansky says.

The reason why the Red Swamp Crayfish are found in the wild in parts of California, Europe, and other parts of the world is because people have tried to harvest them for food, but they invariably escape and quickly multiply.

Red Swamp Crayfish are typically red with elongated claws and four pairs of legs. They can grow up to seven inches long.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbristol townshippennsylvania newspennsylvaniafoodcrawfish
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Missing mother, baby found safe in New York: Reading police
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Rare, potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease found in Delaware
6-year-old girl, mother injured in multi-alarm Haddonfield fire
Police: Man accused of hitting stepdaughter with his vehicle
Mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
Show More
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
Alabama woman throws pot of scalding hot grease in intruder's face
Doorbell cameras show armed man attempting to rob two homes
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
More TOP STORIES News