Pets & Animals

"Is this our dog?!" Man surprises girlfriend with puppy

CENTURY CITY, California -- "Is this our dog?!"

A Century City, California woman couldn't contain her excitement when her boyfriend, Rossi Simon, arrived at her work with the puppy of her dreams.

Simon said his girlfriend, Danielle, forgot her glasses at home, presenting him with the perfect opportunity to reveal the surprise.

Simon told Storyful, "Her constantly telling me how ready she was for a dog the closer it got to the actual surprise made it that much sweeter."

Simon's 12-year-old son recorded the surprise from the backseat, as Danielle reacted with joy and disbelief.

The couple says they are obsessed with English bulldogs and named the new puppy Mars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfunny videodogspetscute animalsdogfeel goodcalifornia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbors: Man climbing 19-story building during fire was looking for mother
AccuWeather: Extreme Heat Begins
Bandits break through roof to raid gas station ATM
GMA reporter does hot car demo in Havertown
Was an alleged racist email by Delco official fabricated for headlines?
Power outage at home for seniors, disabled in Wynnefield
How to know if you're swimming near a shark
Show More
Philadelphia officer, K-9 in patrol car struck by driver
Police seek help investigating disturbing video of alleged elder abuse
13 Philly cops to be fired after Facebook post investigation
Phillies fans go fanatic over Harper's Phanatic headband
A/C repairman found dead in hot Arizona attic
More TOP STORIES News