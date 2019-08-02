bear

Jogger films scary encounter with bear in Canada

A jogger who survived a bear encounter in Canada caught it all on camera.

In the video, you can see the bear heading onto the trail, then shifting its focus in Sherry Moore's direction. Seconds later, it takes off towards her.

"When it got up to me, on its hind legs, I just remember looking right into its eyes and I thought that's it, I'm done. I'm going to be mauled," Moore remembers. "I just stood there, frozen, and I just started yelling at it like a dog. It took a step backwards, went down on all fours and it walked away without even looking back at me. And I waited until I saw it go behind some bushes and I ran."

Experts say staying calm and backing away slowly is the right move if you're ever in this situation.
