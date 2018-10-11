PETS & ANIMALS

K-9's scent-tracking skills help LAPD find missing 9-year-old girl

A LAPD K-9 used her scent-tracking skills to help find a missing nine-year-old girl. (@LAPDHQ/Twitter)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
A K-9 came to the rescue of a missing 9-year-old girl, Los Angeles police said on Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department posted to its social media a picture of Molly, a bloodhound who was called to the scene of the missing girl.

LAPD's Twitter post said Molly used her scent-tracking skills to help get the missing girl back home.
"I hope your day at work was as rewarding as mine," the tweet said.


